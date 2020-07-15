Skip to main content
Published on Jun 01, 2020

Twenty-Five Years of Astronomy Picture of the Day

by R. Nemiroff and J. Bonnell
Published onJun 01, 2020
The Astronomy Picture of the Day (APOD, main NASA site: https://apod.nasa.gov/) has been running for 25 years this month. A few memorable APODs will be shown, and stories shared about the creation and evolution of APOD. Have you ever found a picture for your class through APOD? Did an APOD ever spark an interesting discussion between you and your students or colleagues? Do you have an interesting APOD-related story to share? Either way, please stop by and pick up a free APOD sticker.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
