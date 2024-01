Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) is the workhorse instrument for HST, providing numerous modes in imaging, slitless spectroscopy, covering from the near-IR to near-UV. Installed during the most recent HST servicing mission in 2009, WFC3 has logged numerous observations and exciting scientific discoveries over the past 11 years. We review the status of the instrument, including recent adjustments to its technical capabilities and performance.