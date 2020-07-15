X-Ray Detection with a Commercial CMOS Sensor

Commercial CMOS (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor) detectors offer enhanced imaging capabilities at substantially lower costs than traditional X-ray imaging technology due to their low read noise (close to one electron) and fast readout capabilities. We are evaluating the use of commercial CMOS detectors for use in future space missions. We will present the results of testing a back side illuminated Sony IMX290 chip at the Advanced Photon Source in the 250-2000 eV range, and of radiation dose testing.