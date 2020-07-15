Updated Status and Performance of the Cosmic Origins Spectrograph

The Cosmic Origins Spectrograph (COS) was installed on the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) in 2009. After over a decade of operations, both the far ultraviolet and near-ultraviolet channels remain scientifically productive and continue to provide high-quality spectroscopic capabilities, with the COS/FUV channel operating at its fourth lifetime position on the detector (LP4) and ongoing work to migrate to a fifth lifetime position (LP5). Here we present updates on the current status of COS and summarize recent calibration work of interest to future HST proposers and all COS users.