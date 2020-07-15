Skip to main content
Published on Jun 01, 2020

Updated Status and Performance of the Cosmic Origins Spectrograph

by T. Fischer, M. Rafelski, B. James, C. Magness, C. Johnson, D. Sahnow, D. Soderblom, D. Dashtamirova, E. Frazer, J. Roman-Duval, K. Rowlands, N. Kumari, R. Plesha, R. Sankrit, R. Jedrzejewski, S. Dieterich, T. Ake, and W. Fischer
The Cosmic Origins Spectrograph (COS) was installed on the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) in 2009. After over a decade of operations, both the far ultraviolet and near-ultraviolet channels remain scientifically productive and continue to provide high-quality spectroscopic capabilities, with the COS/FUV channel operating at its fourth lifetime position on the detector (LP4) and ongoing work to migrate to a fifth lifetime position (LP5). Here we present updates on the current status of COS and summarize recent calibration work of interest to future HST proposers and all COS users.

