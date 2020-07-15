Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 01, 2020

Solar Physics revisited

by F. M. Johnson
Flaws and deficiencies in the standard solar model necessitate the following re-evaluation: A description of a (missing), critical feedback control mechanism. This feature is essential to ensure and maintain a constant, long term solar luminosity output. Causation of visible, cellular, surface structures. The sunspot origin and their occasional, violent eruptions. The multi-million temperature of the Sun’s corona. The enigma regarding the underlying, common, internal energy mechanisms of both planets and stars. A discussion and a novel approach to these problems will be presented.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
