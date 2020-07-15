A calculation about photon emission inside spacetime geometry for a hydrogen atom

The aim of this manuscript is try to calculate photon emission inside SpaceTime Structure, using as starting point the Rydberg equation and the Balmer and Lyman Series. From previous calculations, we are going to establish four premises as basis for calculations: 1. The SpaceTime is quantized in energy linked equidistant vertices, separated the Compton electron wavelength and frequency in Space and Time (X, Y, Z, t), forming the fourth dimensions described by Relativity, acquiring the following values λ ce = 2.42×10-12 m and t ce = 8.09×10-21 s or f ce = 1.236×1020 s-1. 2. Therefore, the SpaceTime would be a omnitensional Structure with the capability to hold the energy and mass, allowing atoms and photons quantized movement from vertex to vertex. The SpaceTime curvature would be produced by an angle change between Structural vertices. 3. The number 137.035 known as the Fine Structure Constant, would be related to the same SpaceTime Structure, associated to the electron movement, in its minimum energy state. 4. Our Physics could be translated to what we call, Structural or SpaceTime units, where eliminated the arbitrariness of our System of units (S.I.), would arise the connections between the different Universal Constants and a more clear vision of the equations found.