Beverly B. Bookmyer (1921–2011)

AIP Emilio Segrè Visual Archives,

John Irwin Slide Collection

Beverly Brandon Bookmyer, who conducted photoelectric studies of close binary star systems, died on 20 April 2011 at her home in Sequim, Washington. Born on 18 December 1921, Bookmyer obtained her A.B. degree from Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia in 1946 and her PhD in astronomy in 1964 from the University of Pennsylvania, completing a thesis titled, “A Study of Photoelectric Observations of SW Lacertae,” under the supervision of Leendert Binnendijk. She held positions at Villanova University and the University of Arizona before joining the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Clemson University in 1971. She continued her photoelectric work there until her retirement in 1989, having published more than 50 research papers during her career.