Claire Nevels (1965–2012)

Claire Nevels died on March 4, 2012, at the age of 46.

She attended the University of Memphis and worked for a time in Prof. Joan Schmelz's lab there. She attended two AAS meetings; photos of her at the SPD booth with Hale Prize winner, Eric Priest, and two other UofM students are linked.

She was an excellent science teacher in the Memphis City School System and taught mostly middle school kids. She tried to finish an M.S. degree while working full time, but it didn’t work out.

She was a coauthor on two papers:

"Coronal Loops: Isothermal or Multi-thermal?" Schmelz, J.T., Cirtain, J.W., Beene, J.E., Blevins, H.T., Ellis, D.C., Medlin, D.A., Nasraoui, K., Nevels, C.R, (2003), Advances in Space Research, 32, (6), 1109-1115.

"All Loops Are the Same: Evidence to the Contrary," Schmelz, J.T., Nasraoui, K., Richardson, V.L., Hubbard, P.J., Nevels, C.R., Beene, J.E. (2005), Astrophysical Journal Letters, 627, L81-L84.

And two AAS posters:

"Coronal Densities from SERTS Differential Emission Measure Analysis," Nevels, C.R., Schmelz, J.T & Richardson, V.L. (2002), Bulletin of the American Astronomical Society, 34, 639.

"SOHO-CDS Coronal Loops: Multi-thermal Analysis and Background Subtraction," Nasraoui, K., Schmelz, J.T. & Nevels, C.R. (2003), Bulletin of the American Astronomical Society, 35, 838.

Information provided by Joan T. Schmelz.

Additional links: