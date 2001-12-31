Donald E. Billings (1914–2000)

Professor Billings died in Sylvania, Georgia on 31 July 2000. At the University of Colorado, where he had earned his PhD, he was an excellent teacher and supervised a number of doctoral candidates. He is most renowned for his very readable and influential book A Guide to the Solar Corona, published in 1966.

Earnet Hildner of NOAA has published an account of Billings in SolarNews, The Electronic Newsletter of the Solar Physics Division, AAS, Vol. 2000, No. 17, 7 September 2000.

