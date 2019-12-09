Emily Hughes Boyce (1906–1992)

Emily Hughes Boyce, a retired astronomer and widow of Joseph Canon Boyce, died in Waterbury, Connecticut, on November 11, 1992. Born in Oxford, Ohio, in 1906, she was the daughter of Ella R. and Raymond M. Hughes. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Miami University in Oxford, she held an MA from Radcliffe College.

She was a research assistant to Professor Harlow Shapley at Harvard College Observatory from 1930 to 1945, and co-authored three papers giving catalogs of new variable stars. When her husband's career in physics took the family to New York, the Chicago area, and finally to Washington, D.C., she held a variety of voluntary and part-time positions, including service on the Illinois Board of the League of Women Voters. At retirement, she was assistant librarian in the Department of Astronomy of Georgetown University.