Henry Frederick Donner (1902–1991)

Henry F. Donner, born in Wilson, New York on September 1, 1902, died January 25, 1991 from heart disease. He discovered more than 1100 double stars between 1927 and 1933 at the University of Michigan's Lamont-Hussey Observatory in Bloemfontain, South Africa, where he worked under W. J. Hussey. He obtained a B.S. in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan in 1925, a Master's in astronomy in 1927, and a doctorate in geology in 1936. He joined the faculty of Western Reserve University in 1936, and by the mid-1940s became full professor and chairman of the astronomy and geology Departments. He returned to South Africa in 1948 to remeasure many of the double stars he had discovered 15 years earlier. He retired from the University in 1968. He is survived by his wife Florence and a sister.