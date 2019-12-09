Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Obituary
Published on Sep 01, 1993

Jan Hendrik Oort (1900–1992)

Published onSep 01, 1993
Jan Hendrik Oort (1900–1992)

An obituary for Jan Oort, astronomer axtraordinaire and leader of Dutch astronomy since the 1920's has appeared in the Publications of the Astronomical Society of the Pacific, Vol. 105, pp. 681-5 (by A. Blaauw and M. Schmidt). An excellent collection of papers on Oort's life and work is found in Oort and the Universe, edited by H. van Woerden, W. N. Brouw, and H. C. van de Hulst (1980). An autobiographical article is available in the Annual Reviews of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Vol 19, p. 1 (1981). An exhaustive catalog of the holdings of Oort's archives at Leiden University is The Manuscripts and Correspondence of Jan Hendrik Oort by J. K. Katgert-Merkelijn (1992).

Additional links:

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with