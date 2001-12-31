Jean Heidmann (1923–2000)

AIP Emilio Segrè Visual Archives, John Irwin Slide Collection

Jean Heidmann died in surgery on 3 July 2000 in Paris. His fields of interest were cosmology and galaxies. He is probably best remembered for his research on clumpy galaxies.

Born 18 May 1923 in Jeumont, France, Heidmann earned an undergraduate degree in engineering from the prestigious Ecole Centrale Paris in 1946. Next he entered the Ecole Polytechnique from which he received a PhD in physics in 1951. After a few years, he joined the staff of the Paris Observatory at Meudon, where he remained for the rest of his career.

Seth Shostak of the SETI Institute has published a full obituary of Jean Heidmann in Physics Today, December 2000.