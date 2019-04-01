Mirek J Plavec (1925–2008)

Mirek (Miroslav) Plavec, prominent stellar astrophysicist who conducted essential studies of mass transfer within strongly interacting binary systems, died on 23 January 2008 at his home in Pacific Palisades, California. Plavec received his Ph.D. in astronomy from Charles University in Prague in 1955. After thirteen years working in his native Czechoslovakia, he and his family emigrated to the United States, where he took up a post at UCLA. There he continued his research and taught astronomy for over 25 years.

The following link contains a detailed biographical essay delivered by Plavec’s colleagues in 2006 at the 240th Symposium of the International Astronomical Union, “Binary Stars as Critical Tools & Tests in Contemporary Astrophysics,” which was dedicated in his honor: http://adsabs.harvard.edu/full/2007IAUS..240...17H.