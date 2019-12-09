Ralph F. Haupt (1906–1990)

AIP Emilio Segrè Visual Archives,

John Irwin Slide Collection

Ralph F. Haupt was born March 4, 1906 in Peabody, Kansas. He joined the U. S. Naval Observatory's Nine-Inch Transit Circle Division in 1928. In 1934, he transferred to the Nautical Almanac Office, where he became Assistant Director of Production in 1959 and Assistant Director in 1963. He retired in 1973.

While at the Observatory, Haupt completed a BS and an MS in Physics at George Washington University. His career was devoted to the preparation of astronomical and navigational almanacs, during the period of transition from hand to electronic methods of calculation and typesetting.

Haupt died on May 5, 1990. Both his career and retirement were long and fulfilling.

Interviews with Ralph Haupt, covering his 45-year career, were conducted as part of the Naval Observatory's oral history program.