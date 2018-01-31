Skip to main content
Obituary
Published on Dec 01, 2018

Robert F. Doolittle, II (1925–2004)

by Alan Hirshfeld
Robert F. Doolittle, space physics specialist, died on 15 July 2004. Born on 21 December 1925, Doolittle helped construct cosmic ray detectors for the U.S. Navy from 1957-58. While employed at TRW Defense and Space Systems Group, in Redondo Beach, California, he worked on a variety of space missions, including the design of electrical and mechanical interfaces for instruments on the High-Energy Astronomical Observatory and identification of Department of Defense experiments that could be carried aboard the NASA’s Space Shuttle.

