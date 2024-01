Wayne Carlos Hendrickson was born on born 4 December 1953 in Alhambra, California. He earned a BA/BS in Physics from the University of California at Irvine circa 1975. His PhD in astrophysics was earned in 1984 at the University of Texas at Austin. Hendrickson worked at Raytheon Corporation, for most of the rest of his life, on classified research. He died 8 August 2007.